27-year-old Toronto youth worker fatally shot in Regent Park remembered as caring, passionate

A 27-year-old man who was fatally shot in Regent Park over the weekend is being remembered as someone who was deeply caring and passionate about youth empowerment.

Thane Murray was shot and killed in the area of Sumach and Oak streets just before 9 p.m. Saturday night, Toronto police said. Two others were injured and investigators said they are searching for four suspects.

Toronto councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts on the shooting, as well as personal details about who Murray was.

“With heavy hearts we mourn the sudden death of Thane Murray, a well-known youth worker in the community and a City of Toronto employee at the Regent Park Community Centre. He was a valuable member of the Toronto Public Service and will be missed by many who knew and loved him,” Wong-Tam wrote.

“In particular, it’s the youth and recreation workers and the incredible kids who knew firsthand of Thane’s hard work and deep passion for youth empowerment that are feeling this tragic loss the hardest.

“Thane Murray cared deeply about his family, friend[s], community and work.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Thane Murray cared deeply about his family, friend[s], community and work."

Wong-Tam went on to highlight the area in which the incident took place, saying if the shooting took place in Rosedale, “no expense would be spared to provide mental health/grief counselling and programs to address roots of violence. But it happened in Regent Park, in Alexander Park and Lawrence Heights where majority of families are poor and racialized.”

Marci Ien, Liberal candidate for Toronto Centre, also tweeted her condolences.

“Sometimes words are not enough. This is one of those times … I spoke with mothers, community members and youth. All broken. We lost a son,” she wrote.

Ien also cancelled her campaign event in Regent Park in solidarity with the community on Sunday.

A vigil was started in honour of Murray, where several people have left balloons, flowers and notes.

View image in full screen Vigil grows for Thane Murray. Catherine McDonald/Global News

