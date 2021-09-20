Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

27-year-old Toronto youth worker fatally shot in Regent Park remembered as caring, passionate

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 1:07 pm
Thane Murray was identified by police as the city's latest homicide victim. View image in full screen
Thane Murray was identified by police as the city's latest homicide victim. Toronto police/Handout

A 27-year-old man who was fatally shot in Regent Park over the weekend is being remembered as someone who was deeply caring and passionate about youth empowerment.

Thane Murray was shot and killed in the area of Sumach and Oak streets just before 9 p.m. Saturday night, Toronto police said. Two others were injured and investigators said they are searching for four suspects.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Toronto shooting, police say

Toronto councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts on the shooting, as well as personal details about who Murray was.

“With heavy hearts we mourn the sudden death of Thane Murray, a well-known youth worker in the community and a City of Toronto employee at the Regent Park Community Centre. He was a valuable member of the Toronto Public Service and will be missed by many who knew and loved him,” Wong-Tam wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“In particular, it’s the youth and recreation workers and the incredible kids who knew firsthand of Thane’s hard work and deep passion for youth empowerment that are feeling this tragic loss the hardest.

Wong-Tam went on to highlight the area in which the incident took place, saying if the shooting took place in Rosedale, “no expense would be spared to provide mental health/grief counselling and programs to address roots of violence. But it happened in Regent Park, in Alexander Park and Lawrence Heights where majority of families are poor and racialized.”

Marci Ien, Liberal candidate for Toronto Centre, also tweeted her condolences.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sometimes words are not enough. This is one of those times … I spoke with mothers, community members and youth. All broken. We lost a son,” she wrote.

Ien also cancelled her campaign event in Regent Park in solidarity with the community on Sunday.

A vigil was started in honour of Murray, where several people have left balloons, flowers and notes.

Vigil grows for Thane Murray View image in full screen
Vigil grows for Thane Murray. Catherine McDonald/Global News

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto shooting tagToronto Homicide tagRegent Park tagKristyn Wong-Tam tagRegent Park shooting tagThane Murray tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers