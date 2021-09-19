Menu

Comments

Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Toronto shooting, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2021 9:14 am
Toronto police on scene of a fatal shooting in the downtown core. View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene of a fatal shooting in the downtown core. Andrew Collins/Global News

Toronto police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Saturday night in the downtown area.

Police say a shots fired call in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood came in just before 9:00 p.m.

Responding officers found three victims, including one who died at the scene, near the intersection of Sumach and Oak streets.

The other two were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police say some possible suspects were seen running from the area.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is looking to talk to potential witnesses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
