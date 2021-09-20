Pandemic election day in Canada pushes viewing parties online

Send this page to someone via email

As the federal election gets underway today, a traditional form of viewing appears to be missing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of viewing parties across the country.

Large indoor gatherings are less appealing — if not off-limits — due to the virus and the higher-than-average number of mail-in ballots means final results may not be announced tonight.

Some organizations have taken their viewing parties online.

A community centre in Calgary, for instance, is holding a “family-friendly” virtual party in an effort to allow interested viewers a chance to come together, while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Party leaders made last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings on Sunday, in an effort to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.

Polls are open today from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.