Fanshawe College plans rally in wake of sexually violent, threatening online posts

Just days after thousands of students at Western University walked out of class in protest of what they call a “culture of misogyny” on campus, a similar rally is being held at another post-secondary institution in London, Ont.

Fanshawe College, in collaboration with its sexual violence prevention team and Fanshawe Student Union (FSU), has organized a rally on Monday afternoon in light of “threats of sexual violence” made last week.

“We know this is short notice but it is important to come together during a time like this,” said Fanshawe in a post made to the college’s Facebook page.

“To show that we are stronger together, we won’t tolerate any form of sexual violence, and that we believe and support survivors.”

Last week, Fanshawe said it was working with its campus security and London police to investigate “sexually violent and threatening posts” made online.

The college says the posts were first made on Discord, a service where users can share text as well as audio or visual communications in private chats or in groups called servers.

FSU president Ricardo Souza told Global News that the student union and the college are “aware of a social media post with threats to potentially tamper with student drinks” at The Out Back Shack and Oasis, a pair of FSU-operated restaurants on Fanshawe’s campus.

Fanshawe added last week that the posts and the users have been removed and investigators are working to identify them.

The “Take Back Our Campus” rally on Monday has been scheduled for 4 p.m., with participants asked to gather at the Merlin Field at Fanshawe’s east London campus.

The rally will begin with sign-making, followed by a series of speakers at 5 p.m.

Afterwards, a march will take place on campus before participants are treated to pizza and drinks once they return to Merlin Field.

— with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn Lebel.

