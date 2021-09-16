Fanshawe College investigates sexually violent, threatening online posts

Send this page to someone via email

Fanshawe College in London, Ont., says it is working with its campus security as well as the London Police Service to investigate “sexually violent and threatening posts” online.

The college says the posts were first made on Discord, a service where users can share text as well as audio or visual communications in private chats or in groups called servers.

In a series of tweets, Fanshawe College says the posts and the users have been removed and investigators are working to identify them.

Fanshawe College has not provided details on the nature of the online threats, but CBC London reports that a message sent to the college’s student union staff stated that posts involved “threats to potentially tamper with drinks” at The Out Back Shack, a restaurant and bar on campus, and at Oasis, a restaurant and dining area on campus. Both food service providers are operated by the student union.

In its posts, Fanshawe College said it would provide “additional security at the Outback Shack and Oasis.”

Fanshawe will not tolerate gender-based and sexual violence. We support those who experience such violence & we work diligently throughout Fanshawe & with community partners on programs, policies & resources to reduce the experience of gender-based & sexual violence at Fanshawe. pic.twitter.com/XaQ4OAYVTk — fanshawecollege (@FanshaweCollege) September 15, 2021

“Fanshawe will not tolerate gender-based and sexual violence,” the college said.

“We encourage students to remain diligent and alert in social settings to keep you and your friends safe online and in person.”

The college adds that its sexual violence prevention advisor, Leah Marshall, will hold a drop-in support session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Merlin Residence Atrium. Students can also email Marshall to book a confidential session.

Meanwhile, Western University and London police continue to investigate social media reports suggesting that 30 or more students may have been drugged and/or assaulted in on-campus housing last weekend.

Students plan to walk out of classes on Friday to protest what an organizer describes as a “culture of misogyny” on campus and a failure by the school to address it.

— with files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan and The Canadian Press’ Liam Casey.