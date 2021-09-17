Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Western University students set to walk out of class to protest ‘culture of misogyny’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 11:50 am
Students walking into Sydenham Hall at Western University on Sept. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Students walking into Sydenham Hall at Western University on Sept. 13, 2021. Global News / Sawyer Bogdan

Students at Western University are set to walk out of class Friday to protest what they call a “culture of misogyny” on campus after a series of sexual assault allegations surfaced in recent days.

The students say they will also be speaking out about the London, Ont., school’s handling of those allegations.

Read more: Western University orientation leader shares personal account amid online reports of student assaults

Western and London police have said four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus recently.

Police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week.

The force has said no one has come forward with a formal complaint on those online allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Western announced Thursday that it will require students in residence to take training sessions on sexual violence and consent as it works to address what it describes as a problematic campus culture.

Read more: Western University launches action plan amid reports of student assaults

The measure is part of a new action plan that will also see the university hire 100 new “safety ambassadors” — a mix of upper-year undergraduates and graduate students who will work overnight in residences.

The school also plans to create a task force that will take “a comprehensive look” at student safety.

Friday’s event is expected to see students walk out of their classes at noon.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagWestern University tagUWO tagOrientation Week tagStudent Walkout tagMedway-Sydenham tagwestern news uwo tagwestern u walkout tagWestern University residence tagwestern university sexual assault 2021 tagwestern walk out tagwestern walkout tagwhat happened at western university tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers