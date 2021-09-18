Menu

Canada

‘I was frustrated’: No more voting options for people still isolating due to COVID-19 on Monday

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 10:14 pm
Click to play video: 'No more voting options if isolating due to COVID-19' No more voting options if isolating due to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: If you test positive for COVID-19 and have not already applied to vote by mail, you will not be able to vote in Monday's federal election. Nicole Stillger has more.

Like many Canadians, Morinville, Alta., resident Kristene Radtke believes there’s a lot at stake this federal election.

“I think this one is really important for everybody,” she said.

On Wednesday, however, she and her family all tested positive for COVID-19.

Radtke called Elections Canada to see if there were any options to cast her ballot Monday, but was told she wouldn’t be able to vote.

“‘There’s nothing we can do you,'” she said they told her. “‘You have to follow the protocol and you have to isolate.'”

Radtke said she would have voted earlier, but was still undecided. She feels there should have been more options for circumstances like this, considering the timing of the election.

“There’s a lot of people — it’s not just me — that aren’t going to be able to vote — I’m just one,” she said.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada told Global News “it is unfortunate, but that is the legislation which Elections Canada must abide by. Only Parliament can make changes to the legislation.”

The Elections Canada website notes “after Tuesday, Sept. 14, electors who have or believe they have COVID-19 and who have not already applied to vote by mail will not be able to vote.”

Radtke thinks that isn’t right.

“I’ve done my part — I’ve been vaccinated, I’m trying to protect everybody, wear a mask and following and heeding medical professionals and now I can’t vote — it just frustrates me,” she said.

COVID-19 tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagFederal Election tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagElections Canada tagcanada votes tagpandemic election tagcovid-19 election tagvoting Canada tag

