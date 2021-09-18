Menu

Politics

Tight race between Liberals, NDP set for Winnipeg North riding

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 6:11 pm
The Winnipeg North riding has historically flipped between the Liberals and the NDP since the early 1960s. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg North riding has historically flipped between the Liberals and the NDP since the early 1960s. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News

With just two days until Canadians head to the polls, some ridings in Manitoba are looking to be a tight race, including in Winnipeg North.

For decades, the riding has historically flip-flopped between the Liberals and the NDP.

Liberal incumbent candidate Kevin Lamoureux, who was first elected in 2010, is looking to take the seat again. Lamoureux is touting his more than 30 years of experience in both provincial and federal politics and is focusing his campaign platform on pandemic recovery, job creation and health care.

“I think it’s absolutely essential that we establish national long-term care standards, I think it’s important to continue to look at how we can invest in health care from a federal perspective. I realize it’s provincial responsibility but from a federal perspective — dealing with issues like mental health and national pharmacare,” Lamoureux said.

“(We need to) start turning the page, getting out of the pandemic and focusing on our economy. We got to make sure we build back better, we often use that phrase. To me, that means creating jobs and focusing on our infrastructure.”

Lamoureux is running against first-time NDP candidate Melissa Chung-Mowat, who’s lived and worked in Winnipeg North for the past decade and has a background in immigration and community development. She says if elected, she’ll advocate for universal pharmacare, housing, and truth and reconciliation.

“I live in this community, I work in this community, I deeply care about the communities of Winnipeg North and we need a strong voice, someone who is truly going to advocate on behalf of our community in Ottawa,” Chung-Mowat said.

“I’ve heard from people in every corner of Winnipeg North who are concerned about health care, about housing, they’re concerned about childcare and immigration. We need to make sure we’re attacking these in a really bold way.”

Also in the running in Winnipeg North is Conservative candidate Anas Kassem, Green Party candidate Angela Brydges and PPC candidate Partick Neilan.

