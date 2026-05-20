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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 20, 2026 at 11:31 am

    The height difference lol

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Politics

David Eby and Mark Carney to meet amid B.C. pipeline politics

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 11:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Premier David Eby faces media for the first time since pipeline announcement last week'
BC Premier David Eby faces media for the first time since pipeline announcement last week
Premier David Eby facing media for the first time since a plan for a proposed pipeline was announced. He's been strongly opposed to the project and is advocating for other projects in B.C. Ben O'Hara-Byrne reports.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with B.C. Premier David Eby on Wednesday morning and pipeline politics are expected to be high on the agenda.

On Friday, Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced they had entered into an implementation agreement for a proposed pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

It outlines a timeline for the project — with Alberta submitting a proposal to the major projects office by July 1 and construction expected to begin as early as September 2027.

The two sides also agreed to a deal on industrial carbon pricing.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa-Alberta sign new carbon pricing deal'
Ottawa-Alberta sign new carbon pricing deal

Eby has previously expressed strong opposition to a pipeline to the north coast.

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He argues Alberta is getting preferential treatment from Ottawa, partly due to the threat of separatism.

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“The message to the prime minister is simple,” Eby said.

“This country cannot work if separatists, separatist premiers, others get all of the attention of the federal government and those provinces where we’re standing squarely behind Canada, where we are fighting for Canada, where we couldn’t be more pro-Canadian in the projects we’re advancing.”

A statement from the Coastal First Nations advocacy group says its members will never allow a pipeline or oil tankers to the north coast of B.C., and notes that Friday’s announcement doesn’t increase the chances of that.

More to come.

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