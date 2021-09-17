Menu

Sports

Stellar defensive effort leads Hamilton Tiger-Cats over Calgary Stampeders

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 17, 2021 10:18 pm

It wasn’t the most thrilling game of 2021, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are back in the win column after a 23-17 victory Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders.

Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence returned a Bo Levi Mitchell interception for a 15-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter as Hamilton evened their record to 3-3.

The loss dropped Calgary to 2-5 and keeps the Stamps in the basement of the West Division.

Read more: Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Evans out 4 to 6 weeks with injury

The two teams combined for just nine points in the first half as Hamilton took a 6-3 lead into the locker room after the first two quarters were quickly played in just over an hour.

A one-yard touchdown run by Jake Maier 3:31 into the second half gave Calgary its only lead of the game, 10-9, but the advantage was short-lived.

Hamilton took charge from there on in thanks to Lawrence’s third career defensive touchdown and second of the CFL season.

B.C. Lions raise awareness for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Taylor Bertolet added two of his five field goals in the fourth quarter to secure Hamilton’s eleventh consecutive win at Tim Hortons Field.

The Cats are three wins away from tying their all-time franchise record of 14 straight home wins, which was set from 1957 to 1959.

