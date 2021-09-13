Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Evans out 4 to 6 weeks with injury

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have confirmed QB Dane Evans will be gone for four to six weeks after picking up an injury in Friday night’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Coach Orlondo Steinauer says the knock to the 27-year-old Evans is a “lower body injury” suffered in the fourth quarter after being sacked by Toronto’s Shawn Oakman.

David Watford and Jeremiah Masoli are now expected to dress for Friday’s outing against the Calgary Stampeders at Tim Horton’s Field

Which will start is expected to be announced later this week.

Evans threw for 644 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in five games for the Ticats this season.

Down, not out!! I promise when I’m back; I’ll be back 😈🐯 pic.twitter.com/dfZUiqyInQ — Dane Evans (@daneevans9) September 13, 2021

#Ticats QB Dane Evans has been seated on the trainer's table for several minutes now. That is not a good sign. #CFL #HamOnt — Rick Zamperin (@rickzamperin) September 11, 2021

