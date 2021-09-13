Menu

Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Evans out 4 to 6 weeks with injury

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 4:11 pm
Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) celebrates his touchdown pass to Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Jaelon Acklin (80) during second half CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power . View image in full screen
Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) celebrates his touchdown pass to Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Jaelon Acklin (80) during second half CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power .

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have confirmed QB Dane Evans will be gone for four to six weeks after picking up an injury in Friday night’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Coach Orlondo Steinauer says the knock to the 27-year-old Evans is a “lower body injury” suffered in the fourth quarter after being sacked by Toronto’s Shawn Oakman.

QB Dane Evans injured in Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to Argonauts

David Watford and Jeremiah Masoli are now expected to dress for Friday’s outing against the Calgary Stampeders at Tim Horton’s Field

Which will start is expected to be announced later this week.

Evans threw for 644 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in five games for the Ticats this season.

