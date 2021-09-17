RCMP charge 4 individuals after seizing 1.16 kg of meth in Saskatchewan town

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple charges have been laid by police after a drug bust on Tuesday in the community of Bruno, Sask.

A RCMP report on Friday shares that Humboldt, Sask., RCMP officers were patrolling at about 1:30 p.m. in Bruno when they noticed a suspicious parked vehicle.

Four occupants were found inside the vehicle, where police found a weapon in plain sight.

Officers began searching the vehicle and located 1.16 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 38 grams of suspected gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which is an illicit psychoactive substance.

RCMP also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, brass knuckles and pepper spray.

The four individuals that were arrested are 20-year-old Trinity McKenzie of Little Red River Cree Nation, Sask., 20-year-old Tyra Ratt of La Ronge, Sask., 54-year-old Victor Bairos of Saskatoon and 58-year-old Lindsay Siemens of Saskatoon.

McKenzie was arrested on warrants from Saskatoon police and will make her next court appearance on Sept. 20.

Ratt was also arrested on warrants from Saskatoon police. She will appear in court next on Sept. 20.

Siemens and Bairos are scheduled for their upcoming court dates on Nov. 22.

