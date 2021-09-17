Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP charge 4 individuals after seizing 1.16 kg of meth in Saskatchewan town

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 6:54 pm
This photo provided by RCMP shows items that were seized during a vehicle search on Sept. 14 in the town of Bruno, Sask., including drugs and weapons. View image in full screen
This photo provided by RCMP shows items that were seized during a vehicle search on Sept. 14 in the town of Bruno, Sask., including drugs and weapons. Photo supplied by RCMP

Multiple charges have been laid by police after a drug bust on Tuesday in the community of Bruno, Sask.

A RCMP report on Friday shares that Humboldt, Sask., RCMP officers were patrolling at about 1:30 p.m. in Bruno when they noticed a suspicious parked vehicle.

Four occupants were found inside the vehicle, where police found a weapon in plain sight.

Read more: 2 women charged in Meadow Lake kidnapping investigation: RCMP

Officers began searching the vehicle and located 1.16 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 38 grams of suspected gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which is an illicit psychoactive substance.

RCMP also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, brass knuckles and pepper spray.

Story continues below advertisement

The four individuals that were arrested are 20-year-old Trinity McKenzie of Little Red River Cree Nation, Sask., 20-year-old Tyra Ratt of La Ronge, Sask., 54-year-old Victor Bairos of Saskatoon and 58-year-old Lindsay Siemens of Saskatoon.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP still searching for 4 men wanted on human trafficking charges

McKenzie was arrested on warrants from Saskatoon police and will make her next court appearance on Sept. 20.

Ratt was also arrested on warrants from Saskatoon police. She will appear in court next on Sept. 20.

Siemens and Bairos are scheduled for their upcoming court dates on Nov. 22.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses' Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses
Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses – Sep 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagDrug Trafficking tagPrince Albert Police tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagMethamphetamine tagHumboldt Saskatchewan tagHumboldt RCMP tagBruno Saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers