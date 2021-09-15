Canada Election: Kingston and the Islands candidates answer 5 questions

Send this page to someone via email

With the federal election just days away, Global Kingston spoke to all five candidates running in Kingston and the Islands to see where they stand on the issues.

We spoke with Liberal incumbent Mark Gerretsen, Conservative candidate Gary Ooseterhof, NDP candidate Vic Sahai and PPC candidate Shelley Sayle-Udall.

1. Housing affordability

Housing prices in Kingston have doubled in the past five years. Rents are also very high. What will you do to make home ownership or renting more affordable for people in Kingston and the islands?

2. Pandemic recovery

Cities like Kingston that rely on tourism have been hit extra hard during the pandemic, and the resulting lockdowns. What will you do to help local businesses, including the hospitality sector, recover and thrive?

3. Indigenous reconciliation

Kingston has taken down the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, while embarking on its own attempt at reconciliation and consultation with Indigenous groups.

What would you, as an MP, do to further that reconciliation effort in this riding?

4. Childcare

Many families are struggling with enormously high daycare price, or even finding access to one. What solutions do you propose to help working families with childcare costs and accessibility ?

5. Help for local seniors

They used to be called the golden year, but many seniors find themselves having to work in retirement to buy food and pay their bills.

What will you do to help them out?

