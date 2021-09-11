2 charged with drug, weapon charges after joint investigation: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are both facing multiple charges after a joint investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service’s Drug and Guns & Gangs units.

Read more: Over 6 kilos of meth seized by Saskatoon police after homes searched

Following an investigation where “police observed activity consistent with drug trafficking” a man was arrested outside a home in the 200 block of Avenue X North on Thursday. A search warrant was executed at 5 p.m. that same day where police say they found methamphetamine, cash, fake ID’s, cell phones, a firearm and a collapsible baton.

During the investigation, 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, $9,550 in cash, 52.6 grams of crack cocaine, 15.7 grams of MDMA and a prohibited firearm were all seized.

Read more: Fentanyl lab believed discovered in Saskatoon home

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested, found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cash and a can of bear spray, police say.

She faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of dangerous weapon and carrying concealed weapon.

The 42-year-old man is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of dangerous weapon (x2), possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition, prohibited possession of firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of forged documents.