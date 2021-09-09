Over 6 kilos of meth seized by Saskatoon police after homes searched

Send this page to someone via email

A two-month-long investigation by the Saskatoon police drug unit has resulted in the seizure of over six kilograms of meth and two people in custody.

Police said Thursday that three homes were searched last week after investigators observed activity they said was consistent with drug trafficking over the two-month period.

The searches were carried out at homes in the 300 block of Birch Crescent and the 200 and 500 blocks of 5th Avenue North.

Read more: Nearly 5 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Police said they seized a total of 6158.3 grams of methamphetamine, 339.8 grams of powdered cocaine, 5.2 grams of psilocybin and 0.3 grams of fentanyl.

Cellphones, scales, packaging materials and over $67,000 in cash were also seized, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The message must be clear, organizations responsible for the importation, manufacture and distribution of illicit drugs in Saskatoon are responsible for an overwhelming proportion of harm within our community. The drug trade is intrinsically linked to guns, violence and victimization,” Supt. Patrick Nogier said in a release.

“The Saskatoon Police Service will continue to focus on organizations benefiting from illegal activities as they pertain to the drug trade in Saskatoon.”

A 42-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A 27-year-old woman is charged with drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police said three other drug busts between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 netted 89.6 grams of cocaine, 7.79 grams of fentanyl and 4.1 grams of crack cocaine.

A prohibited .22-calibre Smith & Wesson semi-automatic rifle, a Winchester 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, two Airsoft handguns and $7,400 in cash were also seized, police said.

1:45 Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses – Sep 1, 2021