Crime

Crack cocaine seized in separate northern Saskatchewan drug busts

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 2:21 pm
Crack cocaine La Loche RCMP said was seized in drug busts on Aug. 20, 2021 (left) and on Aug. 21, 2021 (right). View image in full screen
Crack cocaine La Loche RCMP said was seized in drug busts on Aug. 20, 2021 (left) and on Aug. 21, 2021 (right). La Loche RCMP / Supplied

RCMP said they seized more than 433 grams of crack cocaine in two separate drug busts in northern Saskatchewan.

Police said fentanyl and weapons were also seized in the busts.

Read more: 5 kilos of cocaine seized by RCMP in North Battleford, Sask.

“These two investigations alone have resulted in very significant amounts of illicit drugs removed from the streets,” Staff Sgt. Éric Desfossés, commander of the La Loche RCMP detachment, said in a release Wednesday.

“The La Loche RCMP is committed to public safety, and that means we are aggressively targeting those who traffic drugs in our community — and will continue to do so.”

Police said the first bust happened on Aug. 20 when officers searched a home on George Street in La Loche.

Officers said they seized 16 grams of crack cocaine, two cellphones, two knives, a sum of cash and trafficking paraphernalia.

Pierson Piche, 52, Topanga Piche, 23, and Dawson Fontaine, 18, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Pierson Piche has made his first court appearance and has been remanded until his next appearance on Aug. 30.

Topanga Piche and Dawson Fontaine are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

Read more: Nearly 5 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

The second bust happened during a traffic stop on Aug. 21 on Highway 135, roughly 15 kilometres south of La Loche.

RCMP said more than 417 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of suspected fentanyl and trafficking paraphernalia were seized.

Nicholas Shingoose, 21, of Saskatoon, is charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

Desfossés said officers have made three other recent drug busts.

Officers seized 16 grams of crack cocaine on July 24, 22 grams of crack cocaine on Aug. 2 and 283 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 12.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic hasn’t affected drug trafficking in Saskatchewan: police' Pandemic hasn’t affected drug trafficking in Saskatchewan: police
Pandemic hasn’t affected drug trafficking in Saskatchewan: police – Feb 20, 2021
