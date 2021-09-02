Fentanyl lab believed discovered in Saskatoon home: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a clandestine fentanyl lab is believed to have been discovered in the Willowgrove neighbourhood.

Following an investigation by the Crime Reduction Team (CRT), a search was executed at a home in the 1000 block of Patrick Crescent at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday, read a press release on Thursday.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

CRT is currently working with the Saskatoon Fire Department’s hazmat unit to ensure safety protocols are followed.

According to SPS, drug trafficking charges are pending against three people.

According to the RCMP’s website, a clandestine lab is a secret or concealed location where criminals produce or prepare synthetic drugs.

