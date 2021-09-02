Menu

Canada

Fentanyl lab believed discovered in Saskatoon home: police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 9:12 pm
Police say a clandestine lab is believed to have been discovered in Saskatoon’s Willowgrove neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Police say a clandestine lab is believed to have been discovered in Saskatoon’s Willowgrove neighbourhood. Devon Latchuk / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a clandestine fentanyl lab is believed to have been discovered in the Willowgrove neighbourhood.

Following an investigation by the Crime Reduction Team (CRT), a search was executed at a home in the 1000 block of Patrick Crescent at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday, read a press release on Thursday.

Read more: City of Regina, police to create report on decriminalizing simple possession of drugs

There is no danger to the public, police said.

CRT is currently working with the Saskatoon Fire Department’s hazmat unit to ensure safety protocols are followed.

According to SPS, drug trafficking charges are pending against three people.

According to the RCMP’s website, a clandestine lab is a secret or concealed location where criminals produce or prepare synthetic drugs.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses' Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses
Saskatchewan joins Moms Stop The Harm to end stigma behind drug overdoses
