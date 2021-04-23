Global News at 10 Regina April 23 2021 10:01am 01:52 No plans for Saskatchewan to decriminalize drug possession, province says Saskatchewan has seen similar overdose trends to B.C., but will the province also pursue decriminalization of drug possession? No plans for Saskatchewan to decriminalize drug possession, province says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783087/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783087/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?