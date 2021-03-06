Menu

Focus Saskatchewan
March 6 2021 2:45pm
04:39

Saskatchewan sees shift in addictions issues

While fentanyl is at the forefront of Saskatchewan’s overdose problem, one expert says it’s not just one drug, or one type of person, involved in these overdoses. Allison Bamford has the story.

