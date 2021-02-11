4 charged after Kingston police seize largest-ever amount of carfentanil

Search warrants were executed Wednesday at two Kingston addresses following a police probe into the illegal drug trade that began a few weeks ago.

According to Kingston police, members of the street crime unit began an investigation in late January into drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession in the Rideau Heights neighbourhood in Kingston’s north end.

Two properties were identified in the investigation, both of which were in close proximity to two elementary schools.

On Wednesday, Kingston police had collected enough evidence to obtain two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants as well as a Criminal Code search warrant for two Kingston addresses and a vehicle.

Later in the day, Kingston police street crime unit members, assisted by the drug enforcement unit and the emergency response unit, executed the search warrants.

Police say two people named in the warrants were located inside a residence identified as the primary location for drug trafficking activity. Officers also located two small children inside the home, within feet of a bag of illegal drugs that included both fentanyl and the more lethal drug carfentanil, according to police.

The two unidentified people were arrested and charged with five drug trafficking-related charges, as well as possession of the proceeds of crime. One additional charge was laid against one of the unnamed people in relation to a prohibited weapon found inside the north-end address.

Another search warrant was carried out at a second location, believed by Kingston police investigators to be a ‘stash house.’ Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession.

A third search warrant involved a vehicle.

As a result of the three search warrants, police seized a number of items, including what they believe is the largest-ever seizure of carfentanil in the city of Kingston. Various quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, Xanax pills and codeine pills were found, with a street value of approximately $30,000. Police also seized $7,045 in Canadian currency, drug packaging, six replica firearms and one prohibited weapon.

According to Kingston police, carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and investigators believe it was being used by the suspects in this case to make the fentanyl more potent, therefore making it even more lethal to local drug users.

