Crime

2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 11, 2021 12:35 pm
Edmonton police seized 5586 grams of carfentanil during an arrest on Feb. 3, 2021. The drugs seized have a street value of $102,588.
Edmonton police seized 5586 grams of carfentanil during an arrest on Feb. 3, 2021. The drugs seized have a street value of $102,588. Edmonton Police Service

A man and a woman are facing 33 charges after police seized more than $298,000 worth of drugs and illegal firearms earlier this month, including what is believed to be the second-largest bust of carfentanil in Edmonton.

On Feb. 3, the Edmonton Police Service tactical unit stopped a vehicle and arrested a man. Police say a search of the vehicle turned up carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamine and $1,980.

Read more: 16 carfentanil-related deaths in northern Alberta over 2-week span

Police then arrested a woman at a home in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Belle Rive.

In the home, police say they found more carfentanil, cocaine and methamphetamine as well as MDMA, ketamine $65,000, a loaded Glock 9mm with the serial number defaced and “numerous” loose rounds of ammunition.

Click to play video 'Health Matters: 16 carfentanil-related deaths in northern Alberta over 2-week spa' Health Matters: 16 carfentanil-related deaths in northern Alberta over 2-week spa
Health Matters: 16 carfentanil-related deaths in northern Alberta over 2-week spa – Jun 23, 2020

Police also say they found two crossbows in the home, including a handheld one that is illegal in Canada.

Trending Stories

“Firearms investigations are often connected to the illegal drug trade, so our officers frequently deal with drug seizures, but this one was exceptional,” said Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS Firearms Investigation Unit.

Police say they seized:

  • methamphetamine: 5586 grams, with an estimated street value of $147,517
  • carfentanil: 583 grams with an estimated street value of $102,588
  • cocaine hydrochloride: 477 grams with an estimated street value of $26,873
  • MDMA: 222 grams with an estimated street value of $11,725
  • ketamine: 191 grams with an estimated street value of $9,550
Edmonton police seized drugs and a number of weapons during two arrests on Feb. 3, 2021 including the deadly drug carfentanil and an illegal crossbow.
Edmonton police seized drugs and a number of weapons during two arrests on Feb. 3, 2021 including the deadly drug carfentanil and an illegal crossbow. Edmonton Police Service

“This is, to our knowledge, the second-largest seizure the EPS has ever seen of the highly potent opioid known as carfentanil, and we’re glad we were able to seize this dangerous drug before it made it to Edmonton streets,” Stewart said.

Read more: Edmonton police seize $3.2M in carfentanil from 1 house

Gregory Lafleur, 37, is facing 24 charges, including eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as a number of firearms offences and failure to comply with recognizance charges.

Samantha Whitrow, 34, is facing nine charges, including five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a number of firearms offences.

