2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil

A man and a woman are facing 33 charges after police seized more than $298,000 worth of drugs and illegal firearms earlier this month, including what is believed to be the second-largest bust of carfentanil in Edmonton.

On Feb. 3, the Edmonton Police Service tactical unit stopped a vehicle and arrested a man. Police say a search of the vehicle turned up carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamine and $1,980.

Police then arrested a woman at a home in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Belle Rive.

In the home, police say they found more carfentanil, cocaine and methamphetamine as well as MDMA, ketamine $65,000, a loaded Glock 9mm with the serial number defaced and “numerous” loose rounds of ammunition.

Police also say they found two crossbows in the home, including a handheld one that is illegal in Canada.

“Firearms investigations are often connected to the illegal drug trade, so our officers frequently deal with drug seizures, but this one was exceptional,” said Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS Firearms Investigation Unit.

Police say they seized:

methamphetamine: 5586 grams, with an estimated street value of $147,517

carfentanil: 583 grams with an estimated street value of $102,588

cocaine hydrochloride: 477 grams with an estimated street value of $26,873

MDMA: 222 grams with an estimated street value of $11,725

ketamine: 191 grams with an estimated street value of $9,550

Edmonton police seized drugs and a number of weapons during two arrests on Feb. 3, 2021 including the deadly drug carfentanil and an illegal crossbow. Edmonton Police Service

“This is, to our knowledge, the second-largest seizure the EPS has ever seen of the highly potent opioid known as carfentanil, and we’re glad we were able to seize this dangerous drug before it made it to Edmonton streets,” Stewart said.

Gregory Lafleur, 37, is facing 24 charges, including eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as a number of firearms offences and failure to comply with recognizance charges.

Samantha Whitrow, 34, is facing nine charges, including five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a number of firearms offences.