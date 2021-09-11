Former PPC London riding president arrested for Trudeau gravel-throwing incident

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have arrested a St. Thomas man in connection to the incident where gravel and small rocks were thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in the forest city.

On Monday, Trudeau was leaving an election event in London around 6 p.m. when a male threw gravel at him and accompanying journalists as he was boarding his campaign bus.

There were no injuries reported, police say.

As a result of an investigation, Shane Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Marshall was the president of the People’s Party of Canada Elgin Middlesex London riding association.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the PPC said in an email to Global News that Marshall was removed from this position amid allegations he threw gravel at the Liberal leader.

Trudeau spoke out against people who have hurled obscenities towards him throughout the election, at a campaign stop in Montreal on Tuesday.

He said “anti-vaxxer mobs” would not stop him from campaigning in person this election.

“Nobody should be doing their jobs under the threats of violence or acts to put them in danger. That’s absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

Marshall has been arrested and appeared in London court on Saturday in relation to the charge, with his next court appearance scheduled to take place in London on Oct. 6, 2021.



With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly and Aaron D’Andrea