Serious collision shuts off power to hundreds in Abbotsford, B.C.

Hundreds of Abbotsford, B.C., residents were without power Saturday morning following a serious collision.

Abbotsford police said early Saturday that emergency services were responding to a crash on Gladys Avenue. The area is currently shut down between Essendene Avenue and Cyril Street.

Abbotsford Emergency Services are responding to a collision on Gladys Avenue. #RoadClosure Gladys Avenue is closed between Essendene Avenue and Cyril Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/fkfpOANPBG — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) September 11, 2021

BC Hydro reported two power outages in the area impacting more than 500 customers.

Crews are on-site working to restore power for 541 customers near #Abbotsford following a motor vehicle accident. They'll be sharing updates on: https://t.co/h1MibB3iv7 pic.twitter.com/SmKkxTmOMt — BC Hydro (@bchydro) September 11, 2021

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

It’s unknown if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

