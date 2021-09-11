Menu

Canada

Serious collision shuts off power to hundreds in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 1:51 pm
Police are investigating a crash in Abbotsford, B.C. Global News

Hundreds of Abbotsford, B.C., residents were without power Saturday morning following a serious collision.

Abbotsford police said early Saturday that emergency services were responding to a crash on Gladys Avenue. The area is currently shut down between Essendene Avenue and Cyril Street.

BC Hydro reported two power outages in the area impacting more than 500 customers.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

It’s unknown if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

