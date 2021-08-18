Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 18 2021 8:34pm
02:05

Injured driver calls out ICBC’s no-fault model

A delta driver, injured in a rear-end crash,says she’s been left out-of-pocket by ICBC’s no-fault system.
Catherine Urqhart has more on why the 61-year old feels like she’s being taken for the ride by the corporation’s compensation policy.

