Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 28 2021 9:37pm
02:09

Emotional service held for one of three teens killed in Surrey crash

One of three promising young hockey players killed in a crash in Surrey earlier this month was laid to rest at an emotional service on Saturday. Julia Foy has more on how Ronin Sharma was remembered.

