COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area as active cases climb to 39; close contacts surpass 400

Peterborough Public Health reported another five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases continue to climb and close contracts surpassed more than 400.

In its update issued around 4:05 p.m, the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — issued the following data:

New cases since Wednesday: 5

Active cases: 39 — up from 36 reported on Wednesday.

Variant of concern cases: 970 — an 17 additional cases since Wednesday (953). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,734 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,673 — an additional two cases since Wednesday (1,671) Resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Close contacts: 423, up from 179 reported on Wednesday. There were 69 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports one COVID-19 inpatient. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Other data:

Testing: More than 58,250 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 87 cases have required hospitalized care (unchanged since Sept. 3) — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases — while 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

Trent University: Case tracker currently unavailable.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 20 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent related to travel and 0.5 per cent have yet to be determined.

Vaccination

On Wednesday the health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data which can be found in this Global News story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in Peterborough for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Thursday, Sept. 9: Crestwood Secondary School, 1885 Sherbrooke St. W. (in library): 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10: Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Road) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, 175 Langton St. (in cafeteria) 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. No appointment is necessary.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

