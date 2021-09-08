SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Patrons of Canoe and Paddle restaurant in Lakefield advised of potential virus exposure

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:25 am
The Canoe and Paddle Restaurant in Lakefield is closed after two staff members were identified as potential COVID-19 cases. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health is advising residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Canoe and Paddle restaurant in Lakefield.

On Wednesday morning, the health unit advised patrons of the restaurant at 18 Bridge St. of potential exposure to the coronavirus that may have occurred between Monday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 3.

Read more: COVID-19 — 29 new cases for Peterborough and area reported over Labour Day weekend

According to a Facebook post by the restaurant on Saturday, two staff have been identified as “potential COVID-19 positive” cases through contact tracing.

The business is closed and will remain closed until further direction from Peterborough Public Health.

“This is not how we wanted to celebrate the Long Weekend with you, but must put our staff and customers first,” the restaurant stated. “Thank you for all of your continued support during this difficult time. We will keep everyone updated, and informed.”

The health unit says anyone who dined at the restaurant on any of those days is considered to be a high-risk contact.

As a result, health officials advise the following:

If you are fully vaccinated (at least two weeks have passed since your second dose) and do not have symptoms:

  • Get tested immediately and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from the last date you attended the restaurant.

If you are a fully vaccinated individual (at least two weeks have passed since your second dose) and do have symptoms:

  • Self-isolate and get tested immediately.
  • If your test is positive, you must continue to self-isolate for 10 days.
  • If your test is negative, you can discontinue self-isolation once symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours (48 hours for gastrointestinal symptoms).

If you are an unvaccinated or a partially vaccinated individual:

  • Get tested immediately and self-isolate for 10 days from the last date you attended the restaurant.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day weekend. There are currently 34 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

