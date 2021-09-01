Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 1 2021 6:10pm
Ontario businesses react to COVID-19 vaccine certificate system

Restaurants, bars and gyms are among the businesses where patrons will soon be required to show proof of vaccination. Shallima Maharaj has reaction from two industries hit hard by the pandemic.

