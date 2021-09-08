COVID-19: 6 new cases for Peterborough area, nearly 77 per cent eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of active cases continues to climb and the number of close contacts nearly tripled.

In its update issued around 4:15 p.m, the regional health authority reported the following data:

New cases since Tuesday: 6

Active cases: 36 — up from 34 reported on Tuesday.

Variant of concern cases: 953 — an 41 additional cases since Tuesday (912). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,726 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,671 — an additional four cases since Tuesday (1,667) Resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Close contacts: 179, up from 69 reported on Tuesday

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports one COVID-19 inpatient. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

In its weekly vaccination rate data released on Wednesdays, the health unit reported the following:

Eligible residents (age 12 and up):

82.7 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 81.6 per cent on Sept. 1)

76.7. per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 75.5 per cent on Sept. 1).

Adults (age 18 and up):

83 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 82 per cent on Sept. 1)

77.4 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 76.3 per cent on Sept. 1).

Youth (ages 12-17):

78.5 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 76.1 per cent on Sept. 1)

65.8 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 63.6 per cent on Sept. 1).

To date the health unit reports 215,923 doses of vaccine have been administered — 108,688 eligible residents have received a first dose; 100,496 eligible residents have received a first and second dose.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in Peterborough for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Wednesday, Sept 8: Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School, 1009 Armour Rd. (in cafeteria) 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9: Crestwood Secondary School, 1885 Sherbrooke St. W. (in library): 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10: Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Road) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, 175 Langton St. (in cafeteria) 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. No appointment is necessary.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

Testing: More than 58,150 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Tuesday.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 87 cases have required hospitalized care (unchanged since Sept. 3) — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases — while 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

Trent University: Case tracker currently unavailable.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 20 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent related to travel and 0.5 per cent have yet to be determined.

MOH Alberta bound

On Wednesday, Alberta Health announced Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, outgoing medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, would be its next Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The position would be effective Oct. 4.

Salvaterra, who served as MOH for 13 years, in February announced her plans to retire but said she would remain in the position until a replacement was named. In August, the health unit’s board announced Dr. Thomas Piggott would be the next MOH, beginning Dec. 1.

In the interim, Dr. Ian Gemmill, former MOH for Kingston-Frontenac-Lennox-Addington Public Health, will provide medical direction to Peterborough Public Health, and Larry Stinson will serve as interim CEO. In addition, Donna Churipuy will serve as incident commander for the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure continuity in the health unit’s emergency response.