Pedestrian killed in Laval collision Wednesday night

One man is dead and another is facing charges following a fatal collision in Laval Wednesday night.
The single-vehicle collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Boulevard des Rossignols, near the intersection of Dagenais Boulevard in Laval, according to police.
A 61-year-old male pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, said police.
The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and blood samples were taken, according to Laval police.
The investigation continues.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
