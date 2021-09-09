Pedestrian killed in Laval collision Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and another is facing charges following a fatal collision in Laval Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Boulevard des Rossignols, near the intersection of Dagenais Boulevard in Laval, according to police.

A 61-year-old male pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, said police.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and blood samples were taken, according to Laval police.

The investigation continues.