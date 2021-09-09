Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian killed in Laval collision Wednesday night

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 8:40 am
An ambulance is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. View image in full screen
An ambulance is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

One man is dead and another is facing charges following a fatal collision in Laval Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Boulevard des Rossignols, near the intersection of Dagenais Boulevard in Laval, according to police.

Read more: ‘We’re all heartbroken’ — Montreal family in grief after 15-year-old pedestrian killed

A 61-year-old male pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, said police.

Trending Stories

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and blood samples were taken, according to Laval police.

The investigation continues.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Collision tagFatal tagPedestrian tagLaval tagSPL tagDagenais Boulevard tagBoulevard des Rossignols tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers