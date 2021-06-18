Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Girl, 15, dies in Montreal hospital after being struck by vehicle driven by man

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 9:41 am
Montreal police say the teenage girl was struck around 8:30 a.m. while out walking Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the teenage girl was struck around 8:30 a.m. while out walking Thursday morning. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

A 15-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle by a man in his 50s in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed her death early Friday, nearly 24 hours after the collision occurred.

“She passed away at the hospital,” he said.

The teenager was hit while she was walking Thursday morning near the intersection of Lalande Boulevard and Saraguay Street.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Teenage girl in critical condition after being struck by vehicle, says Montreal police

Police say it appears a 59-year-old man lost control of his vehicle. He struck a pole before careening into the pedestrian and then hit another car.

The teen girl was unconscious and in critical condition when she was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are expected to meet with the man in the coming days.

Brabant says it is the 15th fatal collision in Montreal this year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagWest Island tagSPVM tagMontreal traffic tagJean-Pierre Brabant tagMontreal Pedestrians tagPierrefonds Collision tagPierrefonds-Roxoboro tagPierrefonds fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers