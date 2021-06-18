Girl, 15, dies in Montreal hospital after being struck by vehicle driven by man

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle by a man in his 50s in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed her death early Friday, nearly 24 hours after the collision occurred.

“She passed away at the hospital,” he said.

The teenager was hit while she was walking Thursday morning near the intersection of Lalande Boulevard and Saraguay Street.

Police say it appears a 59-year-old man lost control of his vehicle. He struck a pole before careening into the pedestrian and then hit another car.

The teen girl was unconscious and in critical condition when she was taken to hospital.

Investigators are expected to meet with the man in the coming days.

Brabant says it is the 15th fatal collision in Montreal this year.