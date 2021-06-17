Teenage girl in critical condition after being struck by vehicle, says Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough early Thursday.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lalande Boulevard and Saraguay Street.

The teenage girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police are headed to the scene.

Brabant said no other details are available for now, including details about the driver of the vehicle.

