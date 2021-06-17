Menu

Canada

Teenage girl in critical condition after being struck by vehicle, says Montreal police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 10:47 am
Montreal police say the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A teenage pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough early Thursday.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lalande Boulevard and Saraguay Street.

The teenage girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police are headed to the scene.

Brabant said no other details are available for now, including details about the driver of the vehicle.

More to come

