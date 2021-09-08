Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wilfrid Laurier University president warns of heavy penalties over Ezra Avenue gathering

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 10:54 am
Exterior sign of Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Exterior sign of Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wilfrid Laurier University’s president says those who were involved in the Ezra Avenue street party in Waterloo on Monday night could be expelled from the school.

In an open letter, Deborah MacLatchy said there were multiple illegal gatherings near the Waterloo campus, which resulted in vandalism to city and university property.

Read more: 1,000 students gather on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo, police say

Waterloo Regional Police said there were around 1,000 people gathered on Labour Day and someone set a chair on fire before the crowd was dispersed.

In addition, police said there were multiple complaints of trespassing on private property in the area, which houses many university students from both Laurier and the University of Waterloo.

Trending Stories

“Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) and Laurier’s Special Constable Service (SCS) are collaborating to go through video footage to identify those who engaged in illegal activities,” MacLatchy wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those identified will be facing suspension and/or expulsion from the university, may face fines for violating the Reopening Ontario Act, and could face criminal charges related to vandalism.”

She said there will be an increased police presence on campus in the days ahead to avoid a repeat performance.

Read more: Wilfrid Laurier University to examine ‘complex legacy’ and current impact of namesake

“We are still in the midst of a global health crisis. We have seen how very real the threat of COVID-19 and its variants can be in our community,” MacLatchy said.

“Students must take their responsibility as community members seriously. Reckless behaviour will not be tolerated as it is putting the most vulnerable in our community at risk and tarnishing the reputation of students and our university.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWilfrid Laurier University tagLaurier news tagDeborah MacLatchy tagDeborah MacLatchy Laurier tagEzra Avenue Street Party 2021 tagEzra Avenue Wilfrid Laurier Unviersity tagEzra Avnue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers