Canada

Wilfrid Laurier University to examine ‘complex legacy’ and current impact of namesake

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 1:27 pm
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. View image in full screen
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Southern Ontario’s Wilfrid Laurier University says it will examine the “complex legacy” and present-day impact of its namesake in a new, multi-year public history project.

The Waterloo, Ont., institution says it aims to better understand who the former prime minister was in order to recognize the effect of its affiliation with his name.

Read more: Calls continue to rename Ontario municipalities amid concerns over historical figures’ racist pasts

It says the Laurier Legacy Project will involve research into his life and era, “and the ways that the past continues to influence the present day.”

The university says two postdoctoral fellows will take part in the project, one to examine Laurier himself and the other to conduct archival research on the school and its antecedent institutions from 1911 to today.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau asked if he would rename Laurier Club due to racist history' Trudeau asked if he would rename Laurier Club due to racist history
Trudeau asked if he would rename Laurier Club due to racist history – Jun 15, 2020

It says the project will also include a visiting professor, who will be an Indigenous scholar working on Indigeneity or decolonization in a historical context or in the context of historical legacies of current issues.

The school says there will also be specific processes allowing its community to engage with the project and deepen its understanding of Laurier “as a nation-builder and as a contributor to systems of racism and discrimination.”

Read more: TVDSB trustees vote in favour of changing Ryerson Public School’s name

Barrington Walker, the university’s associate vice-president of equity, diversity and inclusion, said the project comes at a “pivotal point” in Canadian history.

“This is a time when many are asking difficult questions about our founding colonial institutions, including universities,” he said in a statement.

“The Laurier Legacy Project will take a critical and research-based look at the histories of Sir Wilfrid Laurier, his era, and our institution. Our ultimate goal is to reflect upon our current-day values and our future.”

