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Canada

Carney’s trade advisory group talks CUSMA, keeping U.S. ties in 1st meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2026 4:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney unveils advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade ahead of CUSMA review'
Carney unveils advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade ahead of CUSMA review
Prime Minister Mark Carney has chosen a new group of people to advise the federal government on the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. Mackenzie Gray tells you who is on the council, why they were chosen, what they'll be called upon to do, and what it means for the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).
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Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new advisory council on Canada—U.S. trade met for the first time Monday, ahead of trade negotiations with President Donald Trump’s White House that are set to begin over the coming months.

Carney recently struck the new committee in preparation for the scheduled review of the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA, which must start by July.

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Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc chaired the closed-door meeting of the council’s roughly two dozen members, which include leading Canadian business and labour leaders.

LeBlanc’s office says the committee reviewed Canada’s priorities for CUSMA renewal talks but did not say what those priorities are.

The trade advisory group includes former Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole and former premiers Jean Charest and P.J. Akeeagok.

The advisory panel also welcomed a new member today: Eliot Pence, the founder of the Canadian defence tech firm Dominion Dynamics.

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