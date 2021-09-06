SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Federal leaders focus on Ontario as COVID-19 cancels Labour Day parades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2021 8:29 am
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's campaign plane sits on the tarmac next with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s plane during the Canadian federal election campaign in Montreal, Que., on Friday, September 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's campaign plane sits on the tarmac next with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s plane during the Canadian federal election campaign in Montreal, Que., on Friday, September 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

It will be a different sort of Labour Day on the campaign trail today, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of parades across much of the country.

Instead of marching alongside workers, the three main party leaders are scattered throughout Ontario.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is headed to Welland, Ont., this morning for an appearance with his candidate Chrystia Freeland, who’s running in a Toronto riding.

Read more: Voters getting split between Liberals and NDP, creating path for Tories: election poll

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, is back at his Ottawa home base – a ballroom-turned-broadcast studio in a downtown hotel – after a stint in British Columbia.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending Labour Day in friendly territory.

He’s in the New Democrat stronghold of Hamilton-Centre to announce a plan to help workers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
