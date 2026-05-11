Smith says caucus executive director didn’t report voter list meeting to higher-ups

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Premier Danielle Smith says the buck stops with her caucus when it comes to questions over why Smith didn’t know sooner about a massive breach of private information on Albertans.

Smith’s caucus has confirmed one of their staffers was at an April 16 meeting in which private information on Albertans was shown on an app.

Smith says the caucus staffer then briefed the executive director of the United Conservative caucus on the meeting but that the director did not pass any information on to Smith or her office.

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The Opposition NDP says it became aware of the data breach that had occurred at the meeting and reported it the next day to the RCMP.

The breach became public news three weeks later, when Elections Alberta went to court to shut down the app, which contained the names and addresses of nearly three million Albertans.

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Smith’s government has asked the Speaker of the legislature to formally reprimand the NDP for not telling her government about the breach sooner.