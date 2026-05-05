‘Dangerous violation’: Jason Kenney lawyering up after alleged Centurion Project leak

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8 comments

  1. Janis Irwin
    May 5, 2026 at 10:32 pm

    As a gay lesbian who looks like Gary Busey in Buddy Holly. I just want to remind everyone that if Alberta separates, they will burn all mmiw2slgbtqia+ on crosses, and if you’re a witch, they’ll throw you off a cliff. I am not making this up, a 2 spirited spirit told me this the other day after I ate my mushrooms the day before Sunday. I was also told they are white supremacist and they found Hilters secret grandson, and plan on making him the leader of the separatists if they succeed. The NDP will not let this happen, vote for me and I’ll cast a secret spell on them and make them regret even being born! My name is Janis Irwin, and you will know who I am because I am a gay lesbian who looks like Gary Busey in Buddy Holly.

  2. Yvonne BURTNIAK
    May 5, 2026 at 10:17 pm

    Sue them Mr Kenney.

  3. Naheed Nenshi
    May 5, 2026 at 10:16 pm

    This is absolutely outrageous! I’ve been crying about this for some time now, and nobody ever listens to me. It makes me so mad that I hold my breath until I almost pass out and still nobody takes me serious. Danielle Smith is stoopid

  4. Brian Jean
    May 5, 2026 at 9:56 pm

    Why doesn’t Danielle say who she is voting for? Because she will wait until she sees who is winning for her own career as always.

  5. Alison Redford
    May 5, 2026 at 9:54 pm

    How predictable. Why would anyone give their info to these insecure merchants of negativity.
    Lawyer up is right. EVERYONE THAT IS.
    And law school. No teacher or doc wants to work here.
    Law school.

  6. Jason Kenney
    May 5, 2026 at 9:25 pm

    More Jason Kenney drama as if anyone cares 😂

  7. Bc resident
    May 5, 2026 at 9:13 pm

    I hear banjos!!! Paddle faster!

  8. G
    May 5, 2026 at 9:07 pm

    Let’s hear it conservatives, how are you high tho justify this one?

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Politics

‘Dangerous violation’: Jason Kenney lawyering up after alleged Centurion Project leak

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 8:36 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'UCP staff attended meeting about Alberta voter database before it shut down'
UCP staff attended meeting about Alberta voter database before it shut down
There are new allegations that senior UCP officials knew about the unauthorized use of a voting list by a separatist group and attended a virtual meeting to learn how The Centurion Project database was used. And as Jasmine King reports, there are even more calls for a public inquiry on the matter.
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Questions are swirling over who knew — and for how long — that the personal information of millions of Albertans was openly available for all to see on the website of an Alberta separatist group.

Now, Jason Kenney says he’s considering legal action after his address was allegedly shared at a meeting by the separatist group — which is run by the man who boasted about leading the charge to get the former premier ousted from office.

“I understand that my personal information, including my home address, was shared publicly on a screen at a recent Alberta separatist event,” Kenney said in a statement posted to his social media Tuesday afternoon.

“It was also recorded on video, and is now circulating.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It was also recorded on video, and is now circulating."

The data came from the Republican Party of Alberta’s legitimate copy of a list of electors, that Elections Alberta said unlawfully ended up in the hands of The Centurion Project — a group committed to getting Alberta to leave Canada.

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The names, addresses and electoral districts of millions of Albertans were posted in a searchable online database for an unknown amount of time before a court order forced the separatist group to take it down last week.

The Centurion Project is led by long-time political organizer David Parker, who has said the goal is to recruit and identify those who support the idea ahead of a potential fall referendum. The group planned to use the database to achieve that goal.

Click to play video: 'Elections Alberta investigating if voter list posted online was illegal'
Elections Alberta investigating if voter list posted online was illegal

Parker is best known for organizing a grassroots movement called Take Back Alberta.

It helped organize United Conservative Party members to cast ballots to take down Kenney in a leadership confidence vote. Take Back Alberta later helped galvanize support to help Danielle Smith win the UCP leadership party race to take Kenney’s place.

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“Over the past few years I have received no shortage of threats from people broadly associated with the separatist/antivax /far right movement in Alberta,” Kenney said in his statement.

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“So it is disturbing that my personal information is now broadly available, particularly in those circles.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "So it is disturbing that my personal information is now broadly available, particularly in those circles."

Kenney said while he was targeted specifically, the broader data breach may also affect many other Albertans such as domestic violence survivors, journalists, activists, judges, and other public servants for years to come. Kenney added he is lawyering up.

“I will retain legal counsel to seek advice on recourse regarding this outrageous and potentially dangerous violation of my personal privacy.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I will retain legal counsel to seek advice on recourse regarding this outrageous and potentially dangerous violation of my personal privacy."

UCP staff attended meeting about voter database before website shut down

The Centurion Project meeting in question took place virtually on April 16.

The United Conservative Party caucus confirmed some of its staff attended the meeting, where the aim was to discuss how to access the website that’s now the focus of data breach investigations.

Staff regularly attend meetings of political interest and, in this case, organizers told them the database was obtained legally, the UCP said in a statement.

The caucus statement came shortly after the Opposition NDP said it has video evidence of the April 16 meeting with UCP attendance, and that authorities should have been alerted.

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The NDP said the list of attendees and a video recording of the call identify a “Rob Smith” and an “Arundeep Sandhu” were in attendance.

The president of the UCP is named Rob Smith and the UCP caucus director of stakeholder relations is named Arundeep Sandhu.

The NDP is demanding answers.

“It means that the premier’s own staff and her most senior party officials knew about this data breach and did nothing,” Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi said on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Questions over what Elections Alberta can investigate in wake of alleged voter list leak'
Questions over what Elections Alberta can investigate in wake of alleged voter list leak

The NDP claimed The Centurion Project members demonstrated at the meeting how to use the database to search for personal information of Albertans and allegedly used the former premier as an example.

“Jason Kenney’s personal information was shared on screen with all meeting attendees. This video appears to show the database that was built using the unauthorized electors list that was the subject of an injunction issued by the Court of King’s Bench,” the Opposition claims.

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Elections Alberta said it started looking into the issue on Monday, April 27 but a Calgary-based journalist and political commentator says she raised concerns to the authority weeks ago.

With different timelines floating around, Nenshi questions why nothing appears to have been done until last week.

“Why was it not reported by the UCP, or any government official, to the police or Elections Alberta that The Centurion Project seems to have access, unauthorized access, to the electors list?”

The UCP shot back on Tuesday, denying its leader attended the meeting.

“Naheed Nenshi is using a common name to drag our president through the mud,” the UCP said in a statement to Global News. “Rob Smith was never at that meeting, nor has he been at any Centurion meeting.

“It is a flat-out lie.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It is a flat-out lie."

Shanna Schulhauser, director of communications for the United Conservative caucus, accused the NDP of not doing enough itself.

“We also remain concerned that members of the NDP, including the Leader of the Opposition, may have suspected the list was illegal but did not bring this information forward to the government for several weeks.

“Perhaps instead of pointing fingers and playing politics the NDP should let these independent bodies to their job and investigate.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Perhaps instead of pointing fingers and playing politics the NDP should let these independent bodies to their job and investigate."
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Elections Alberta and the RCMP are investigating.

Click to play video: 'Leaked voters list potentially damaging to Alberta’s separatist movement'
Leaked voters list potentially damaging to Alberta’s separatist movement

—with files from The Canadian Press

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