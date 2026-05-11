Alberta rejects raise for elections chief dealing with ‘unprecedented’ workload

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The Alberta government has shot down a request for a raise from the province’s top elections official.

Chief electoral officer Gordon McClure told a legislature committee that he has faced an “unprecedented” workload since he took the job in 2024.

He asked for a three per cent pay bump.

View image in full screen Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer says legislative changes combined with dozens of recall and citizen-led petitions has created an “unprecedented” workload for his office. Global News

McClure and Elections Alberta have facilitated more than two dozen recall petitions and citizen-initiated referendum drives while managing a series of legislative changes.

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McClure also cited preparation work for the Oct. 19 referendum and next year’s provincial election, as well as active investigations.

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He says all the work is covered in his job description but that it doesn’t usually happen at once.

Opposition NDP committee members supported the request, but it was voted down by the majority of United Conservative Party members.

Provincial public sector compensation disclosures show McClure’s annual salary was just over $138,000, plus nearly $33,000 for other benefits, in 2024.

McClure is still set to receive a small salary increase this year but had asked for the three per cent on top.

The committee heard that even with an extra three per cent McClure would still be paid less than his predecessor.

McClure took 75 per cent of the previous chief’s salary when he was hired.