Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta rejects raise for elections chief dealing with ‘unprecedented’ workload

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2026 4:21 pm
1 min read
The government of Alberta has refused to give the province's Chief Electoral Officer a 3 per cent bump in pay, even though he already earns much less than his predecessor. View image in full screen
The government of Alberta has refused to give the province's Chief Electoral Officer a 3 per cent bump in pay, even though he already earns much less than his predecessor. Source: Elections Alberta
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta government has shot down a request for a raise from the province’s top elections official.

Chief electoral officer Gordon McClure told a legislature committee that he has faced an “unprecedented” workload since he took the job in 2024.

He asked for a three per cent pay bump.

Alberta's Chief Electoral Officer says legislative changes combined with dozens of recall and citizen-led petitions has created an "unprecedented" workload for his office. View image in full screen
Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer says legislative changes combined with dozens of recall and citizen-led petitions has created an “unprecedented” workload for his office. Global News

McClure and Elections Alberta have facilitated more than two dozen recall petitions and citizen-initiated referendum drives while managing a series of legislative changes.

Story continues below advertisement

McClure also cited preparation work for the Oct. 19 referendum and next year’s provincial election, as well as active investigations.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says all the work is covered in his job description but that it doesn’t usually happen at once.

Opposition NDP committee members supported the request, but it was voted down by the majority of United Conservative Party members.

Provincial public sector compensation disclosures show McClure’s annual salary was just over $138,000, plus nearly $33,000 for other benefits, in 2024.

McClure is still set to receive a small salary increase this year but had asked for the three per cent on top.

The committee heard that even with an extra three per cent McClure would still be paid less than his predecessor.

McClure took 75 per cent of the previous chief’s salary when he was hired.

Click to play video: 'Elections Alberta sends 568 cease-and-desist letters over voter list leak'
Elections Alberta sends 568 cease-and-desist letters over voter list leak

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices