Canada

New wildfire in South Okanagan, between Penticton and Apex Mountain

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 4:17 pm
The Hedges Butte wildfire was first reported around 10:30 a.m., and it was estimated at six hectares in size at noon.
The Hedges Butte wildfire was first reported around 10:30 a.m., and it was estimated at six hectares in size at noon. Owen Atwater

BC Wildfire crews are battling a new fire in the South Okanagan.

Called the Hedges Butte blaze, the wildfire is located approximately halfway between Penticton and Apex Mountain, around 15 km from the city along Green Mountain Road.


Owen Atwater. Owen Atwater

Sheryl Blois. Sheryl Blois

Read more: One of B.C.’s most destructive fires, at White Rock Lake, now considered being held

It was first reported around 10:30 a.m., with initial reports listing the fire at 0.3 of a hectare. As of noon, it was estimated at six hectares.

BC Wildfire says seven personnel are on scene battling the fire, along with support from five helicopters and the local fire department.

Click to play video: 'Skaha Creek wildfire: Penticton Indian Band issues evacuation alert' Skaha Creek wildfire: Penticton Indian Band issues evacuation alert
Skaha Creek wildfire: Penticton Indian Band issues evacuation alert
