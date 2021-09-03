New wildfire in South Okanagan, between Penticton and Apex Mountain

BC Wildfire crews are battling a new fire in the South Okanagan.
Called the Hedges Butte blaze, the wildfire is located approximately halfway between Penticton and Apex Mountain, around 15 km from the city along Green Mountain Road.
It was first reported around 10:30 a.m., with initial reports listing the fire at 0.3 of a hectare. As of noon, it was estimated at six hectares.
BC Wildfire says seven personnel are on scene battling the fire, along with support from five helicopters and the local fire department.
