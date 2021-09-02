SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario doctors urged to be selective about issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'A closer look at the ethics surrounding Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination plan' A closer look at the ethics surrounding Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination plan
WATCH ABOVE: Bioethicist Kerry Bowman discusses the nuances when it comes to introducing a vaccine passport system in Ontario and where there are potential gaps in the plan.

TORONTO — Ontario’s medical regulator is urging doctors to be judicious about handing out medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines.

The message from the registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario comes after the province announced a vaccine certificate program.

The system will require residents to be inoculated against COVID-19 to access some non-essential services, unless there’s a medical reason they can’t be vaccinated.

Dr. Nancy Whitmore says the college has already heard about requests for baseless medical exemptions, and physicians must not give in.

Read more: Ontario government to require COVID-19 vaccine certificates for many indoor public settings

She says there are very few legitimate medical reasons not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

They include an allergist-confirmed severe allergy or anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components, and a diagnosis of myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving an mRNA vaccine.

She says those instances are extremely rare.

Trending Stories

The vaccine certificate system, announced Wednesday, is intended to increase immunization rates in a bid to curb the fourth wave of the COVID-19.

The number of daily diagnoses of the virus has been rising steadily in recent weeks, with 865 new cases reported Thursday.

Read more: After resisting COVID-19 vaccine passports, Doug Ford says feds should have created national system

The province also counted 14 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 692 of the new diagnoses are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Government data shows 320 Ontarians are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 162 in the ICU and 105 on a ventilator. Elliott says 292 of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Roughly 83 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario unveils plan for proof of vaccination certificates' COVID-19: Ontario unveils plan for proof of vaccination certificates
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario tagontario vaccine passport tagOntario vaccine certificate tagVaccine poassport medical exemptions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers