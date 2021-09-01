Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 1 2021 6:52pm
03:13

COVID-19: Ontario unveils plan for proof of vaccination certificates

Ontario has unveiled a plan for a COVID-19 vaccine certificate system set to take effect on Sept. 22. Sean O’Shea reports.

