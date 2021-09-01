COVID-19: McGill University students demand more stringent health measures on campus

Send this page to someone via email

It was the first day of in-person classes at McGill University, but the usual back to school excitement was mixed with fear and concern.

The Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU) is demanding stricter COVID-19 measures on campus, including a vaccine mandate or regular testing.

The union also wants the university to make remote learning an option for immunocompromised students or international students who are having issues making their way to Canada.

To spread their message, the union staged a protest outside of the university’s administrative building.

“It makes it pretty clear that McGill doesn’t care about its students’ health,” said Claire Downie, SSMU’s vice-president of university affairs.

“I’m worried about vulnerable students, I’m worried about catching COVID and spreading it to someone more vulnerable than me. It’s just a really irresponsible attitude and irresponsible policy.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union says that since June, they’ve received hundreds of requests for help from students who are concerned for their health and safety.

“Students are freaking out, and understandably so,” said Sacha Delouvrier, the union’s vice-president of external affairs. “I’m freaking out, I don’t know how safe I am in a McGill classroom.”

The McGill Association of University Teachers, the university’s department of epidemiology as well as a group of law professors are among some of those who have written letters to university administration in favour of a vaccine mandate, arguing vaccination rates are still too low among students and teachers.

Meanwhile, university officials say that they’ve put in place all necessary health measures such as requiring masks and physical distancing.

“Our utmost priority has always been the health and safety of our students and staff,” wrote Frédérique Mazerolle, a spokesperson for the university.

“McGill University has been working with and continues to work with the various government authorities to align with directives, to adapt our plans, and to put in place the necessary measures that will ensure the successful return of students and employees to our campuses this Fall.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 McGill professors and librarians call for mandatory vaccination on campus McGill professors and librarians call for mandatory vaccination on campus – Aug 18, 2021

Mazerolle says McGill has made accommodations for vulnerable students with appropriate documentation.

As for the vaccine, the university encourages people to follow the government of Quebec’s vaccination directives.

“At this point in time, our view is that unless the government mandates vaccination, in the Quebec context we cannot legally require it,” Mazerolle said, adding that based on numbers provided by government authorities, more than 85 per cent of McGill students are vaccinated.

Vaccination passports will also be required to access a wide range of non-essential activities on- and off-campus.

“I feel quite safe. Most people are now vaccinated; the case numbers are still quite manageable,” said Anja Kroon, a third-year electrical engineering student.

“We have to sanitize all the time, wear masks all the time, we social distance outside classrooms. Inside classrooms it’s more or less OK, but no one is moving around. The classrooms are well ventilated. We were in red zone for eight months and no one wants to do that again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Downie, however, says that’s not enough.

“It’s not too late to do the right thing and make choices that protect students and our community members,” Downie said.

Delouvrier adds the school needs to address their concerns.

“Wake up, it’s not that hard to get it right,” Delouvrier said.

Students were encouraged to fill out postcards stating their concerns. The union says will send them to the McGill administration and will continue pushing for stricter measures.

— with files from The Canadian Press