Burnaby RCMP seek suspect after unprovoked attacks on 3 women

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is searching for a man they believe may be responsible for three disturbing, unprovoked attacks on women.

Two of the incidents happened in the Edmonds area of Burnaby, while the third happened near Clarkson and Elliot streets in New Westminster.

Read more: Police release video of latest random assault in downtown Vancouver

According to RCMP, one assault happened around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, when a man “approached a 25-year-old woman and wrestled her to the ground” near Edmonds Street and Canada Way.

Police say the believe the man may have followed the woman before attacking her. The woman did not know the man, and escaped without serious injuries, police said.

1:02 Vancouver police investigate unprovoked attack on homeless man Vancouver police investigate unprovoked attack on homeless man – Aug 25, 2021

Mounties said they received a similar report, also in the Edmonds area, early Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Westminster incident, which police say shares similarities, occurred on Saturday.

Read more: Vancouver police release dash cam video of violent unprovoked assault on busy street

The suspect in the Monday assault is described as between 16 and 22 years old, five-foot-eight with tanned skin and black wavy hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie, light-coloured jeans and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a Burnaby RCMP tip line at 604-646-9522.