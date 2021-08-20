Menu

Crime

Vancouver police release dash cam video of violent unprovoked assault on busy street

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Dashcam captures unprovoked assault' Dashcam captures unprovoked assault
Vancouver Police releasing dash-cam footage that shows a suspect in an unprovoked assault against a driver. The man stood in front of the victim’s car aggressively demanding money and then threw a bottle hitting the driver’s head. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Vancouver Police at (604) 717-3321.

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who violently attacked a driver in an unprovoked assault earlier this month.

Police have released a video of the encounter.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 on West Georgia Street, near the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Police said the 25-year-old driver was approached by a panhandler at the front of his car, who blocked him from being able to move forward.

“The suspect stood in front of the victim’s car, gestured aggressively, then began screaming at the driver,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the VPD said in a release. “The driver managed to manoeuver away. That’s when the suspect allegedly hurled a bottle through the driver’s window and struck him in the head.”

Read more: Warning issued after trio of girls groped near Vancouver’s False Creek

The suspect is Caucasian, about 5’8″ and slim. He was wearing a teal-coloured hoodie, loose-fitting jeans, and had unruly hair.

VPD investigators have not been able to identify the suspect, and given the violent nature of the assault, are turning to the public for help.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call 604-717-4021.

