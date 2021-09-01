Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father

By Heide Pearson The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash' Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash
A funeral was held today for an Airdrie father who was killed while riding his motorcycle. Dozens of bikers escorted the family through Calgary. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, police believe a drunk driver may have caused the crash – Jul 11, 2021

A 25-year-old woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving, in relation to a fatal crash in June that killed motorcyclist Matthew Forsyth.

The 43-year-old Airdrie man was killed on the night of June 27, in a multi-vehicle collision that started when the driver of a pickup truck tried to pass a van and lost control, and hit an SUV.

Read more: Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash

Investigators said the truck then rolled into oncoming traffic and collided with two motorcycles, one of them being driven by Forsyth. The other motorcyclist was was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Matt Forseth was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on June 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Matt Forseth was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on June 27, 2021. Courtesy: Forseth family

The driver of the truck, who was also injured in the crash, fled the scene and was later found and arrested, before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Ashley Evans has been charged with the following offences:

  • Impaired driving causing death
  • Failure to stop after accident resulting in death
  • Impaired driving causing bodily harm
  • Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop after accident
  • Impaired driving
  • Operate motor vehicle over legal limit

Evans has been released on conditions, and is set to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Forseth, a father of three from Airdrie, was buried on July 10, with motorcyclists escorting his family through Calgary as part of the funeral.

A cross is seen near the scene of an impaired driving crash that killed 43-year-old Matthew Forseth. View image in full screen
A cross is seen near the scene of an impaired driving crash that killed 43-year-old Matthew Forseth. Courtesy: Jay Sullivan

He has been remembered as a man who “touched everybody” he met, and had a great sense of humour and friendly personality.

A cross has been erected at the site of the crash, and Forseth’s friends and family held a memorial there on the day it was put up.

Story continues below advertisement
Friends and family of Matt Forseth gather at a memorial for the father of three who was killed in an impaired driving collision. View image in full screen
Friends and family of Matt Forseth gather at a memorial for the father of three who was killed in an impaired driving collision. Courtesy: Jay Sullivan
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fatal motorcycle collision tagFatal collision charges tagFatal collision motorcyclist killed tagFatal crash impaired driving charges tagImpaired driving charges Alberta tagMatt Forseth fatal crash tagMatt Forseth fatal crash charges tagMatthew Forseth fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers