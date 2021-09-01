Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving, in relation to a fatal crash in June that killed motorcyclist Matthew Forsyth.

The 43-year-old Airdrie man was killed on the night of June 27, in a multi-vehicle collision that started when the driver of a pickup truck tried to pass a van and lost control, and hit an SUV.

Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash

Investigators said the truck then rolled into oncoming traffic and collided with two motorcycles, one of them being driven by Forsyth. The other motorcyclist was was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Matt Forseth was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on June 27, 2021.

The driver of the truck, who was also injured in the crash, fled the scene and was later found and arrested, before being taken to hospital for treatment.

The RCMP announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Ashley Evans has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired driving causing death

Failure to stop after accident resulting in death

Impaired driving causing bodily harm

Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop after accident

Impaired driving

Operate motor vehicle over legal limit

Evans has been released on conditions, and is set to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Forseth, a father of three from Airdrie, was buried on July 10, with motorcyclists escorting his family through Calgary as part of the funeral.

A cross is seen near the scene of an impaired driving crash that killed 43-year-old Matthew Forseth.

He has been remembered as a man who “touched everybody” he met, and had a great sense of humour and friendly personality.

A cross has been erected at the site of the crash, and Forseth’s friends and family held a memorial there on the day it was put up.

Friends and family of Matt Forseth gather at a memorial for the father of three who was killed in an impaired driving collision.