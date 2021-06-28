Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta RCMP investigate alcohol as possible factor in fatal crash near Cremona

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 9:19 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

RCMP believe alcohol could be a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.

The collision, which happened on Highway 22 near Cremona at around 9:30 p.m., involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

Read more: 2 people killed in collision on northern Alberta First Nation

EMS said one of the motorcyclists was found dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Paramedics transported another person to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP said one person was taken into custody.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagsouthern alberta tagEMS tagMotorcycle Crash tagMotorcycle Collision tagfatal motorcycle crash tagMotorcyclists tagCremona tagmotorcycle rider tagCremona Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers