Alberta RCMP investigate alcohol as possible factor in fatal crash near Cremona

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP believe alcohol could be a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.

The collision, which happened on Highway 22 near Cremona at around 9:30 p.m., involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

Read more: 2 people killed in collision on northern Alberta First Nation

EMS said one of the motorcyclists was found dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported another person to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP said one person was taken into custody.

Advertisement