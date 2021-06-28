Alberta RCMP investigate alcohol as possible factor in fatal crash near Cremona

RCMP believe alcohol could be a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
The collision, which happened on Highway 22 near Cremona at around 9:30 p.m., involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.
EMS said one of the motorcyclists was found dead at the scene.
Paramedics transported another person to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
RCMP said one person was taken into custody.
