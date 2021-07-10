Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 5:41 pm
Around 80 riders gather at Deerfoot City as they prepare to escort the family of Matt Forseth to a Calgary funeral home. View image in full screen
Around 80 riders gather at Deerfoot City as they prepare to escort the family of Matt Forseth to a Calgary funeral home. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

A funeral was held on Saturday for an Airdrie father who was killed while riding his motorcycle in June. Dozens of bikers escorted the family through Calgary.

Members of Bikers are Buddies are normally at events raising awareness about bullying. But the riders with the anti-bullying group gathered in Calgary on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their members.

Matt Forseth, 43, died on June 27 riding his bike northwest of Calgary.

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigate alcohol as possible factor in fatal crash near Cremona

“He touched everybody,” said Jay Sullivan, president and founder of Bikers are Buddies.

“He had a sense of humour and a personality that you could not help but say: ‘Hey, come hang out with us, be with us.’

Story continues below advertisement

Around 80 riders with several motorcycle groups, including Against All Abuse and Bikers are Buddies, and members of the Calgary police service escorted the Forseth family from their home in Airdrie to a funeral home in Calgary.

Forseth leaves behind three teenaged girls.

“Matt’s family, his three teenage girls, are now our family members forever and we will always be in support of them,” said Bob Button,  Bikers are Buddies’ Calgary awareness president.

Click to play video: 'Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020' Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020
Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021

RCMP said on June 27 a pickup truck headed south on Highway 22 collided with two northbound motorcycles. Forseth was killed.
The other rider was injured.

RCMP said the 25-year-old driver of the truck was arrested for impaired driving. No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘I worry for them and for his wife’: Calgary motorcycle crash victim’s brother says he will look after 7 kids

Friends and fellow riders hope the show of support will let Forseth’s family know they’re not alone.

“I think it’s important for them to see how much support Matt has and the love that we had for him,” Button said.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Forseth’s family.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagfatal motorcycle crash tagHighway 22 Crash tagAirdrie man killed tagbiker funeral tagBikers are Buddies tagcremona crash tagMatt Forseth tagmotorcycle escort tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers