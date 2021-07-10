Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash

Send this page to someone via email

A funeral was held on Saturday for an Airdrie father who was killed while riding his motorcycle in June. Dozens of bikers escorted the family through Calgary.

Members of Bikers are Buddies are normally at events raising awareness about bullying. But the riders with the anti-bullying group gathered in Calgary on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their members.

Matt Forseth, 43, died on June 27 riding his bike northwest of Calgary.

“He touched everybody,” said Jay Sullivan, president and founder of Bikers are Buddies.

“He had a sense of humour and a personality that you could not help but say: ‘Hey, come hang out with us, be with us.’

“He was a good guy. He had an amazing relationship with his daughters.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He was a good guy. He had an amazing relationship with his daughters."

Around 80 riders with several motorcycle groups, including Against All Abuse and Bikers are Buddies, and members of the Calgary police service escorted the Forseth family from their home in Airdrie to a funeral home in Calgary.

Forseth leaves behind three teenaged girls.

“Matt’s family, his three teenage girls, are now our family members forever and we will always be in support of them,” said Bob Button, Bikers are Buddies’ Calgary awareness president.

RCMP said on June 27 a pickup truck headed south on Highway 22 collided with two northbound motorcycles. Forseth was killed.

The other rider was injured.

RCMP said the 25-year-old driver of the truck was arrested for impaired driving. No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

Friends and fellow riders hope the show of support will let Forseth’s family know they’re not alone.

“I think it’s important for them to see how much support Matt has and the love that we had for him,” Button said.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Forseth’s family.