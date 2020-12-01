Lethbridge police, MADD support new Alberta bill for impaired driving penalties

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government says the newly introduced Provincial Administrative Penalties Act, known as Bill 21, will make roads safer in the province by immediately handing out tougher penalties for impaired driving.

Starting Tuesday, first-time impaired driving charges will be handled faster outside of court through SafeRoads Alberta.

Impaired drivers can also face larger fines and lose their vehicles for up to 30 days. Repeat offenders will now face a mandatory education program and mandatory ignition interlock.

“A person will no longer be charged criminally with impaired driving unless certain criteria are met,” said acting Sgt. Jason Darby with the Lethbridge Police Service. Tweet This

“Those criteria are as follows: if there’s previous IRS sanctions or criminal charges against that person for driving, if that person’s involved in a collision causing bodily harm death or any other significant property damage,” he added.

Darby goes on to say any previous criminal charges, a blood alcohol level exceeding 160 milligrams, or having a passenger in the car under the age of 16, along with any other outstanding factors will also result in criminal charges.

New zero-tolerance consequences for novice drivers and commercial drivers will be introduced as well.

The MADD Lethbridge and area chapter said these new laws are a step in the right direction.

“It’s a strong initiative and it will send a strong message to impaired drivers,” said Anita Huchala, president of MADD Lethbridge & Area Chapter.

“We’re always advocating for zero tolerance, but we are asking people to think before they make this choice to plan ahead and call a cab or call a friend,” Huchala said.

“Think of the consequences that could come if you do make that choice.” Tweet This

A new adjudication branch set up by the government with SafeRoads Alberta is expected to help free up more police and court resources.

The branch will allow drivers to pay their fees online and request more time to pay or dispute their immediate penalties.

“I’ve been working with a couple of families here in southern Alberta that have lost a loved one to an impaired driver, and when you work with those families and support them through the court system, it’s very difficult,” Huchala said.

She added that some cases can take up to a year to reach a resolution, and seeing families go through the long process, while having to make constant trips to court through-out the ordeal, can have a devastating impact on families and loved ones.

“I don’t know if we’re going to see more individuals who try to seek review of their charges, if we’re going to see less,” said James Rouleau, a defence lawyer. “I’m hoping there’s going to be some resources that get poured into the adjudication process, otherwise we may see two different streams of adjudication, both of which have delayed concerns.”

Rouleau notes that if the new legal branch is not funded adequately, then delays in requested reviews, which are supposed to be “efficient” should be expected.

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police said they applaud the new rules — which are modelled after what’s been done in B.C. for years.

MADD Lethbridge said they hope to see those same results duplicated in Alberta.

– With files from Global News' Melissa Gilligan


