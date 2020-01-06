RCMP in southern Alberta call December ‘busy month’ for impaired driving investigations

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP detachments in southern Alberta were busy this holiday season.

“December is a busy month for us and detection for impaired drivers is important and I regret to say that we had charges through the month of December,” Coaldale RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry said on Monday.

Henry said RCMP members didn’t lay any drug impairment charges but did lay a number of charges related to drinking and driving.

“Throughout the month of December… Coaldale and Picture Butte RCMP members were involved with 12 complaints of impaired drivers — 12 investigations — and of those 12, six related to charges.”

A recent fatality in southern Alberta, right before the holidays, was top of mind for officers, who are doing their part to keep highways safe.

“We recognize this is an important time,” Henry said. “We had a very serious fatal collision on Nov. 25… a lady lost her life as a result of [alleged] impaired driving, so we’re very aware of that, very conscious of that.’

RCMP held a checkstop on Dec. 7 for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day. Henry said on that day, three checkstops were set up in the local area with very good results.

“We stopped probably about 250 vehicles and we were very fortunate that we only had one suspended driver,” he said.

Henry said RCMP rely heavily on the public to report suspected drunk drivers.

“Without the help, we would be very ineffective, so we continue — not just through the Christmastime of year [and] the new year, but throughout the year — [to ask that] if you see an impaired driver, call the police,” he said.

“Let us know. Let’s get these people off the roads. We don’t need any more fatal collisions.”